One dies of COVID-19, 38 more cases from twin cities taking tally to over 20900

Rawalpindi:Another confirmed patient of COVID-19 lost his life due to the disease here in Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the district to 275 though the virus claimed first life in the district after July 22.

The patient, 85-year-old male died of COVID-19 at Social Security Hospital was a resident of Dhoke Charagh Din in Rawalpindi city however, no death due to coronavirus illness was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours from where a total of 165 patients have already lost their lives due to the disease.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 38 new patients have been tested positive from the region taking tally to 20,903. The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities is on a continuous decline for the last two weeks or so, however, the health experts believe that it is time to take SOPs more seriously to avoid a second spike in the number of cases and deaths after Eidul Azha.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that the virus claimed one life in Rawalpindi district from where as many as 11 new patients were tested positive in last 24 hours taking tally to 5889 of which 5,426 have so far been discharged after treatment.

On Friday, a total of 44 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 144 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that a total of 6,670 persons belonging to the district was under quarantine at their homes while to date, a total of 3,858 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 claimed no life in Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours while confirmation of another 27 patients from ICT in the last 24 hours took the total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 15,014 of which 12,494 have so far recovered according to the National Command and Control Centre. There were 2,355 active cases of the disease in ICT while 188 in Rawalpindi district on Friday.