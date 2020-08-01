No talk on Wasim’s dual citizenship in PCB BoG meeting

LAHORE: The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held a meeting on video link on Friday. The meeting was chaired by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and was also attended by Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan.

Wasim briefed the Board of Governors about the team’s series against England. According to a spokesperson of the PCB, dual citizenship and the resignation of Wasim was not discussed during the meeting.

All the appointments and work in the board are in accordance with its constitution, he said. In the meeting, the CEO briefed the participants about the preparations of the Pakistani team ahead of the series against England. A PCB spokesperson said it was an informal meeting in which there was no discussion on dual citizenship or Wasim’s resignation. According to the spokesperson, Wasim’s dual citizenship is not against the PCB constitution and Mani is a tax filer in Pakistan. The work of the board is being done in accordance with the law and the constitution.