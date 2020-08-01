close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2020

Shahid Aslam to return home as father dies

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2020

LAHORE: National men’s cricket team’s assistant coach Shahid Aslam will return from England due to the death of his father. Muhammad Aslam passed away in Lahore this morning. He had been ill for a long time. The national squad in Derby and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offered condolences to Shahid Aslam over his father’s death.

Latest News

More From Sports