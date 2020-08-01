Haris Rauf leaves for England

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has left for England to join the side for the upcoming Test and T20I series. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared an image of the fast bowler’s departure for the England tour on its Twitter account.

Haris, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier, was cleared to join the team in England when he tested negative twice in succession. Earlier, in an update provided by the cricket board, it was revealed that Rauf, the last national player to have the virus in his system, has finally managed to shake off the illness.