Sat Aug 01, 2020
August 1, 2020

Denly ruled out of Ireland series

August 1, 2020

LONDON: England batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remainder of the Royal London series against Ireland after experiencing back spasms on the eve of

Thursday’s opener at the Ageas Bowl.Denly suffered the injury in training on Wednesday and he was replaced in England’s XI by Kent team-mate Sam Billings, whose one-day international best 67 not out helped the hosts to a six-wicket victory.

