Luton release Butterfield, McManaman

LONDON: Luton pair Callum McManaman and Jacob Butterfield have left Kenilworth Road as the Hatters have offered new deals to five players.

Luke Berry, Danny Hylton, Elliot Lee, Kazenga LuaLua and Glen Rea have all been offered new contracts after Luton secured their Sky Bet Championship status on the final day of the season.

Butterfield and McManaman leave Luton after one season in Bedfordshire following their arrivals as free agents last summer.Manager Nathan Jones, who returned to Kenilworth Road for a second spell in June, told the club website: “Jacob and Callum have both been consummate professionals and I can only thank them for that. “They were a big part of the team being able to achieve what we did. I want to thank them and wish them well for the future.”