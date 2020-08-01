FWO to clean Karachi’s major storm water drains

KARACHI: The Sindh government, Corps Headquarters Corps-5, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) jointly decided on Friday to assign the work of removal of sludge of three main nullahs (drains) in Karachi to FWO.

Simultaneously, the provincial government with their support would remove encroachments from all the storm water nullahs in the metropolis. The decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Local Government (LG) Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt-Gen Humayun Aziz, Chairman NDMA Lt-Gen Mohammad Afzal, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Secretary LG Roshan Shaikh, Brigadier Hussain Masud of Corps-5, Brig Waseem of NDMA, Director General Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Kashif Shaikh, PD CLICK (Competitive and Livable City of Karachi) Zubair Channa, Masood Ala of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and other officials concerned.

The meeting decided to hand over cleaning of three major nullahs. The nullahs would be cleaned to its entire length, besides sorting out the leftover work along with the cleaning of all feeding nullahs and addressing Green Line drain issues.

Sludge will be taken out and dumped directly at dumping sites. The local government department with the support of Pakistan Army and Rangers would remove encroachments from the embankments of the nullahs so that rain water could be disposed of in natural gravity.

The meeting was told that the KMC was responsible for cleaning 38 nullahs and the work was being done under the World Bank project SWEEP (Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project).

The participants were told that apart from KMC, the district municipal corporations (DMCs) were responsible for cleaning 514 smaller drains for which the Sindh government had been providing them additional funds. Besides, some nullahs fell in the jurisdiction of cantonment areas and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) in the city.

The chief minister told the meeting that the city received 63 to 86mm of rain in less than an hour during the recent monsoon spell, adding the existing infrastructure of the city had the capacity to sustain 25 to 30 mm within 30 minutes of rain.

The Corps Commander Karachi and Chairman NDMA assured the chief minister that they would be supporting the Sindh government in rectifying design defects of the nullahs and the Green Line project.

They also assured the Sindh government of providing support in removal of encroachments along the nullahs. The chief minister expressed gratitude to the Corps Commander and the NDMA for their support.