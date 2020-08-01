Holiday Notice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The offices of The News, London will remain closed on 1st and 2nd of August (Saturday and Sunday) on account of Eidul Adha in Pakistan. Therefore, there will be no issue of the newspaper on 2nd and 3rd of August 2020 (Sunday and Monday).
