Sheikh Rashid again urges PM to release MSR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has said that he had again asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to release Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.
Talking in Geo News show ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Thursday, the minister said if the people from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were also listening, they should have a big heart on the festival of Eid. He said he had met the Prime Minister twice and urged him to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He again said that he was publically requesting Mr Prime Minister to set him free.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has said that he had again asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to release Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.
Talking in Geo News show ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Thursday, the minister said if the people from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were also listening, they should have a big heart on the festival of Eid. He said he had met the Prime Minister twice and urged him to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He again said that he was publically requesting Mr Prime Minister to set him free.