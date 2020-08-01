close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
August 1, 2020

Sheikh Rashid again urges PM to release MSR

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has said that he had again asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to release Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Talking in Geo News show ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Thursday, the minister said if the people from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were also listening, they should have a big heart on the festival of Eid. He said he had met the Prime Minister twice and urged him to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He again said that he was publically requesting Mr Prime Minister to set him free.

