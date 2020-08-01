5 ‘terrorists’ killed in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: A team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed five suspected terrorists in the south-western Rajanpur district of Punjab on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the CTD team carried out a search operation near Tehsil Rojhan in Rajanpur. Upon seeing the raiding party, the suspects opened fire on the team and were killed in retaliatory firing.

The CTD personnel seized arms and a bomb weighing approximately 10-15kg, which was defused by the bomb disposal squad. According to the squad, the bomb was remote-controlled which could have been used in an act of terrorism.Heavy contingents of security personnel were subsequently deployed in various parts of Rojhan, with a search operation ongoing as this report was filed.