FIA forms team to probe sugar export to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday constituted an 11-member inquiry team to investigate how sugar was being exported to Afghanistan in light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report days after the government gave the go-ahead to act against sugar mills.

According to Geo News, the 11-member team, headed by FIA Islamabad Zone Director Moeen Masood and also comprising representatives from Customs, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), will investigate how sugar was being exported to Afghanistan. The team will also investigate alleged money laundering.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 27 had directed authorities to begin cracking down against sugar mills. The federal government had further ordered that a report on the investigation should be submitted within 90 days.

The Premier had also directed the FBR to conduct an audit of all sugar mills across the country. In this connection, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar wrote to governor SBP, Competition Commission of Pakistan and three provinces.

The Sugar Inquiry Commission report mentioned in depth how the amount of sugar exported to Afghanistan was allegedly inflated to show as if 75 tonnes of the commodity were being exported per truck. The report said the maximum capacity of a truck does not exceed 30 tonnes.The commission also found that many sugar mill owners were reportedly receiving telegraphic transfers for payments for sugar sold to Afghanistan from the US and Dubai.