Office timings reverted to normal

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday issued notification about reverting to normal office timings after Eidul Azha holidays.

All the federal government ministries, divisions and other institutions will observe 9:00am to 5:00pm after Eidul Azha.

In view of the coronavirus, all the federal government institutions were 10:00am to 4:00pm. As the corona cases have decreased and the situation has improved, the office timings were reverted to the normal.