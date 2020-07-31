No Eid prayers in UAE

DUBAI: Mosques and Eid Musallahs (open air prayer spaces) across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will not host the special Eidul Azha prayers as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Mosques and Eid public praying areas will remain closed in the emirates. However, the faithful have been encouraged to offer the prayer at home individually or with their families.

UAE authorities stated no public prayers will be held in mosques on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic but special Eid supplications will be heard after dawn asking worshippers to pray at home.

Before the prayers are held, Imams and worshippers take turns reciting the call to pray, known as Takbir.

The supplications often start after dawn prayers and continue until an hour before sunrise. UAE officials have also urged people to avoid social gatherings during the holidays. Hefty fines would be imposed on those found not observing physical distancing for the duration of Eidul Azha.

While, the UAE authorities across the country have rolled out measures to ensure there is no crowding at abattoirs on Eid. Authorities have already introduced smart apps so that residents can make the sacrifice requests and get their meat home-delivered.

Moreover, the world’s tallest tower Burj Khalifa will light up “Eid Takberaat” to celebrate Eidul Azha, from Thursday night until Sunday after Isha’a prayers, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai announced on Thursday.