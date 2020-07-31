Big decisions to be taken in next 4-5 months, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said the next four to five months will be crucial as Prime Minister Imran Khan will be making major decisions.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan on Thursday, the federal minister said that the two special assistants to the prime minister — who had tendered their resignation amid criticism in the backdrop of great public scrutiny over the matter of dual nationalities — have already made their stance on the issue known.

A day earlier, Tania Aidrus and Dr Zafar Mirza tendered their resignation from their posts as the special assistants to the prime minister (SAPM) on Digital Pakistan and National Health, respectively, which were accepted by the prime minister.

Chaudhry said that Aidrus resigned due to her NGO which had raised objections from critics who had alleged that there was a conflict of interest. Speaking about Dr Mirza, he said that when it came to importing medicines from India, it had more to do with the Finance Division than the health sector headed by Mirza.