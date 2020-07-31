close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
July 31, 2020

All main rivers flow normal

National

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Thursday said all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej continue to flow normal.

According to daily FFC report, current level of Tarbela reservoir is 1462.58 feet.

