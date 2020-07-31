All main rivers flow normal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Thursday said all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej continue to flow normal.
According to daily FFC report, current level of Tarbela reservoir is 1462.58 feet.
