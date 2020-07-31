Pakistan to mark Youm-e-Istehsal on Aug 5 to highlight Indian illegal action

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf on Wednesday said Pakistan would mark August 05 as Youm-e-Istehsal to highlight unilateral Indian action of abrogating the special constitutional status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and its military siege with record brutalities and suppression.

He was addressing an interactive session ‘Hope for Kashmir’ with press secretaries and diplomatic attaches of foreign missions in Pakistan.Moeed said the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that the world should know the truth about Indian oppression of innocent Kashmiris as human rights violations were not allowed in any country. He said India had been committing serious human rights abuses in IOJ&K.

He said Pakistan had raised the Kashmir issue before the world so that the international community could take stock of it. He said a year had lapsed after the Indian illegal action of August 05, 2019 to abolish the constitutional status of IOJ&K and now the Muslim majority there was being turned into a minority, with continuous genocide and jailing of innocent Kashmiris.

The SAPM said artificial political activities were being carried out in the held valley to divert the world’s attention. He said India had stated on record that thousands of additional troops had been sent to the IOJK, who were involved in killings, using pellet guns and forced disappearances of Kashmiris.

Moeed said India had intensified its atrocities in IOJ&K in the guise of coronavirus pandemic and the international community needed to wake up now.

“Pakistan has raised the issue of Kashmir at the international level for the first time. Prime Minister Imran Khan approached the world as a lawyer and ambassador of Kashmiris,” he said.