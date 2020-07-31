TMA cancels holidays of staff

MANSEHRA: Tehsil municipal administration has cancelled holidays of its staff to ensure civic services to people during the Eidul Azha.

“We have cancelled holidays of our staff in order to ensure prompt disposal of offal and remains of sacrificial animals and keep the city clean on Eidul Azha,” Fakhrul Islam, the tehsil municipal administrator, told reporters on Thursday.

Flanked by the sanitary inspector Mohammad Iqbal, he said that TMA had also distributed plastic bags among citizens to keep the city’s environment free of foul smell. “The holidays of sanitation and cleanliness staff have been cancelled and fire tenders would remain stand-by during the Eid days,” he added.