UK weather forecast: Searing 36C heat to spark ‘intense lightning storms’ - latest charts

LONDON: Tempratures are set to rise to as high as 36C in the capital tomorrow, but Britons have been warned the mini-heatwave will be short-lived and could spark intense downpours and lightning storms by early evening, foreign media reported.

Britons can expect to bask in scorching temperatures and glorious sunshine tomorrow as the mercury is forecast to soar to highs of 36C for the last day of July. Much of the UK will see temperatures rise well into the 20s, but the warm weather is unlikely to stick around - with forecasters warning stormy conditions could soon move in.

The Met Office forecast the sizzling sunshine is set to be replaced by storms and heavy downpours as early as Friday evening.

Met Office forecaster, Alex Deakin, said: “Into Friday evening and there is a greater chance of seeing more of those thunderstorms breaking out across eastern England. “They will be hit and miss, not everyone seeing them.

“But, across east Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, across the East Midlands, East Anglia and the South East the risk that the heat and energy could spark some intense downpours and lightning storms.”