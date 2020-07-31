Sh Rasheed again urges PM to release Editor-in-Chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Thursday said that he had again asked the prime minister to release Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman
Talking in Geo News Show, ‘Naya Pakistan’, the minister said that if the people from the National Accountability Bureau are also listening they should have a big heart on the festival of Eid. He said that he had met the prime minister twice and urged him to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He again said that he was publically requesting Mr prime minister to set him free.
