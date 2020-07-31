close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 31, 2020

CM approves expansion of rainwater storage project

Top Story

 
July 31, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday approved expansion of rainwater underground storage project to other districts. The stored water will be used for horticulture and drinking purposes after purification.

Latest News

More From Top Story