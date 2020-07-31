CM approves expansion of rainwater storage project

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday approved expansion of rainwater underground storage project to other districts. The stored water will be used for horticulture and drinking purposes after purification.
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday approved expansion of rainwater underground storage project to other districts. The stored water will be used for horticulture and drinking purposes after purification.