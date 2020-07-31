PTA unbans PUBG, Bigo

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Thursday unbanned PUBG and Bigo in the country. An official announcement said a meeting was held between the PTA and legal representatives of Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB). Proxima Beta (PB) representatives briefed the Authority on response to the queries raised by the PTA with respect to controls put in place by the PB to prevent misuse of the gaming platform. The Authority expressed its satisfaction over the measures adopted by the PB so far and emphasized continued engagement and a comprehensive control mechanism.

The representative of the company welcomed the PTA’s feedback on the issue and assured that their concerns would be taken into account.

In addition, the company requested the PTA to unban the PUBG.

Keeping in view the positive engagement and response of the company, the Authority has decided to unban PUBG.

In a separate announcement, the PTA stated that as a result of constant engagement and a detailed review by PTA, it was decided to unban the services of Bigo in Pakistan.

A meeting was held between the PTA Members and Vice President South Asia Operations of Bigo Mr. John Zhang wherein the representative assured Bigo’s commitment to moderate immoral and indecent content in accordance with Pakistani laws.

Bigo management assured continued engagement with the PTA to address the issue of unlawful content.