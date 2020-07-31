Bills’ passage foils enemy conspiracy: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem Thursday said the government and opposition had shown political maturity by foiling the conspiracies of anti-Pakistan elements with the passage of Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and United Nations Security Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

“The Senate has passed Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) bill, 2020 and United Nations Security Council (Amendment) bill, 2020 with consensus creating a new

tradition and giving a message that all the political parties are on the same page on the matter of national security,” he said while talking with The News and Jang. He said it was not only a win of Pakistan, but also of the Parliament.

He said governments and oppositions kept coming in and going but the country was for always and everyone was always ready to sacrifice for the green flag and the country. He said political wisdom was necessary for the political leadership and the political leadership had full realisation of the sensitive matters.

“The enemies of the country were busy making all out efforts against Pakistan but we did not fall into their trap,” he said.

He said an exemplary consensus was seen in the Senate between the government and opposition on the passage of Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and United Nations Security Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Dr Shahzad Waseem said Pakistan desired to move ahead as a peaceful country in the world.

“India that used to hurl allegations against Pakistan is now itself suffering,” he said. He said the nexus of India-ISIS had been exposed and international institutions had already stated that India was destroying peace in the region. Replying to a question, he said Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was not going anywhere and he will be punished for his crime.