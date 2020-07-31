close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
Traders advised to avail sales, property tax relief

National

JHANG: Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Danyal Safdar Langrial Thursday advised the business community to avail sales and property tax relief announced by the Punjab government in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. During his visit to Jhang Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Anjunan Tajraan, and other local traders organizations offices, the ETO briefed the industrialists and traders on the concession of government on property tax besides reduction in the motor registration fee. He said to save precious time of traders the Excise and Taxation department had introduced e-taxation system.

