Nine power pilferers booked

SARGODHA: The Fesco task force caught nine people involved in power theft in the district. Police said the Fesco task force conducted raids at Chak 105/NB, Chak 39/NB, Sillanwali and Shahnikdar and caught nine people involved in stealing powerfrom main transmission lines.
