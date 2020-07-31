close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
July 31, 2020

Nine power pilferers booked

July 31, 2020

SARGODHA: The Fesco task force caught nine people involved in power theft in the district. Police said the Fesco task force conducted raids at Chak 105/NB, Chak 39/NB, Sillanwali and Shahnikdar and caught nine people involved in stealing powerfrom main transmission lines.

