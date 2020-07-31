Man shot dead over minor issue

SARGODHA: A man was killed while another injured in a firing incident in Bhera police limits. According to police here on Thursday, Rasab Bhalwana of Kot Miana and Qamar Lohar had exchanged harsh words over a petty issue some days ago.

On the day of the incident, accused Qamar along with his two accomplices opened indiscriminate firing at Rasab and his friend Ulfat Sheikh.

As a result, Rasab died on the spot while Ulfat received bullet injuries. Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured person to the THQ Hospital.

Rescue 1122 issues plan for Eid: Rescue 1122 has issued a plan for providing prompt service to the victims and needy persons during Eid holidays. According to District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah here on Thursday, more than 361 rescue personnel would perform duties in the district on Eid. He said that holidays of rescue workers had also been cancelled during Eid days. Special rescue posts had been set up at Eidgahs and other important places, including Jinnah Hall, Red Crescent Road and Qenchi Morr, for providing immediate service to the needy persons, he said.