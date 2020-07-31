Farmers to stage demonstration in Islamabad on August 12

BUREWALA: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (Anwar Group) Central Coordinator and District President

Malik Zulfiqar Hussain Awan Thursday said farmers will stage a sit-in in Islamabad on August 12 for the acceptance of their demands.

Talking to reporters in his office, Zulfiqar said in this regard farmers of Mailsi, Vehari, Burewala, Sahoka, Jamlera, Kachi Paki and Fateh Shah have been mobilised.

He said farmers across the country would hold a sit-in in Islamabad to press for their demands.

He demanded tube well electricity rates at Rs 5.35 per unit and reduction in prices of fertilisers, seeds and pesticide. He urged the government to abolish token system of subsidy on inputs and elimination of arrears of farmers on tube wells bills.

Tehsil secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Mehran said illegal cases against farmers should be quashed. Shahid Khokhar, Chaudhry Shamshad Ahmad Jutt, Chaudhry Nadeem Sajjad Jutt, Riaz Jamlera, Ilyas Gull, Chaudhry Imran Warraich, Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar and others were also present on the occasion.