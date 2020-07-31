close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
July 31, 2020

Man kills woman for refusing relations

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man stabbed to death a married woman of Chak 741/GB allegedly over not developing illicit relations with him on Thursday. According to police, accused Noor Hussain confessed to police that he tried to develop illicit relationships with the wife of Intizar Ali but she refused to do so and in anger he killed her.

