Mepco union members make hostage FIA officials

RAHIMYAR KHAN: The FIA Multan officials were made hostage by Mepco union members when they raided Mepco Complex to arrest a meter reader in a corruption case. The FIA raided to arrest Talib Hussain who had more than Rs 10m assets. When FIA team entered Mepco Complex to arrest Talib after registration of an FIR, Mepco union members made hostage them. In the meantime, a member of FIA team called police. City A-Division police rushed to spot and rescue FIA officials. Later, the FIA arrested Talib and two Mepco employees and shifted them to Circuit House. The FIR No153/2020 registered under sections 420/468/471 of Pakistan Penal Code and 5(2)47 PCA said that during the inquiry, it was disclosed that meter reader Talib Hussain had purchased the properties of 1-Kanal and 10-Marla in 2014, 4-Marla in 2013 and 5-Marla in 2015. He made transaction of Rs 10,810,601 through bank account. During inquiry, accused submitted fake documents. After completion of inquiry, the FIA registered case.