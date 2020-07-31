Australian HC wishes blessed Eid for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw in his warmest wishes to Pakistanis celebrating Eidul Azha tomorrow and said in his message that “I send very warm wishes to all Muslims in Pakistan, Australia and around the world who are celebrating Eidul Azha.” He recalled that Eid is usually a time for great celebration with family and friends. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it many challenges, and we will not be able to gather in celebration as we have before. Yet, as Eidul Azha commemorates the value of sacrifice and service, within this sacred holiday we take heart in the opportunity to recommit in full spirit and joy to our families and our communities. This message of community is one that resonates across faith and creed. Dr Geoffrey Shaw said that “together with my wife, Gaynor and my colleagues at the Australian High Commission, I hope for all a safe and blessed Eidul Azha. Eid Mubarak.”