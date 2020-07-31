17 killed in Afghanistan car bomb blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PULI ALAM, Afghanistan: At least 17 people were killed in a car bomb explosion in Afghanistan on Thursday as crowds shopped ahead of the Eidal Azha, officials and a medic said. "Seventeen bodies and 21 wounded people were brought to our hospital," Sediqullah, a senior doctor at a hospital in the city of Puli Alam in Logar province, said.
The interior ministry confirmed the blast, which came on the eve of a three-day ceasefire between the Taliban and Kabul. "It was a suicide car bomb in a crowded place where our people were shopping for Eidal Azha," Dedar Lawang, spokesman for Logar´s governor, said. The explosion occurred near the governor´s office, said Jamshed Ahmad, a student at the site of the blast. The interior ministry condemned the explosion. "The terrorists have once again struck on the night of Eidal Azha and killed a number of our countrymen," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the blast had "nothing to do" with the insurgents.
