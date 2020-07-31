Foolproof security for 2,149 Eid congregations

MULTAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wasim Ahmed Khan Thursday said foolproof security has been ensured for 2,149 Eid congregations in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts.

Talking to reporters, the RPO said more than 4,000 police personnel would perform security duties in Multan range. The numbers of 2,075 mosques have been identified as sensitive where heavy contingents of police would be deployed, he said. He said the regional police would pay prime focus on strict implementation upon coronavirus SOPs and police have adopted an uncompromising strategy to ensure strict execution upon lockdown. The RPO said numbers of 55 spots would be cordoned off in Multan police range to save citizens from viruses and confine citizens at their homes. He directed all DPOs of the region for an exclusive screening of graveyards, parks and goat markets.

FLAG MARCH: City police Thursday observed a flag march to keep the law and order situation in control. The flag march led by SP city Javed Khan started from police lines and passed Chowk Kutchery, Chungi No 8, Chungi No 9, Doulat Gate, Chungi No 14, BCG Chowk, Gala Mandi, Chowk Shah Abbas, Double Phathak, Aziz Hotel, Bomen Jee Showk, SP chowk, KFC Chowk, Kalima Chowk, Chowk Kutchery and culminated at Multan police lines.