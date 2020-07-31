Bara Transporters Union

BARA: The Bara Transporters Union has opposed the shifting of the trucks and trailers terminal from Akhakhel area in Bara.

Speaking at a press conference, the office-bearers including Yousaf Afridi, Jehanzeb Afridi, Shakir Afridi and others said they had inaugurated terminals after taking non-objective certificate three years ago. They alleged that some influential people including a senator wanted the closure of the terminal at Akakhel.