SMC meeting held

SUKKUR: The 11th meeting of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation was held on Thursday, chaired by Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh. In the meeting, a resolution was presented to dedicate parks and roads with the names of the elite of Sukkur by changing their an old names.
