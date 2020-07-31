close
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

SMC meeting held

National

SUKKUR: The 11th meeting of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation was held on Thursday, chaired by Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh. In the meeting, a resolution was presented to dedicate parks and roads with the names of the elite of Sukkur by changing their an old names.

