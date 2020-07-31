Six kidnapped persons recovered

SUKKUR: Police recovered six kidnapped persons who were missing from Kandhkot and Sukkur. SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Syed Asad Raza police launched an operation against and one dacoit was injured and a victim Zahid Mirani was recovered. He said that the injured kidnapper was recognized as Ghulam Shabbir Lolai.

He said that during the investigation, the kidnapper revealed that he is the gang member of Pervez Jagirani operating in Ghotki, Kashmore and other neighbouring areas and had kidnapped 10 persons.

Police also recovered retired policeman Ghous Bakhash and his son Ahmed Khan from criminals. Respectively, tractor driver Munthar, Muhammed Ali and Mehrab Mahar who were kidnapped from the Mirpur Mathello have been reached their home.