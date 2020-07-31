Five cops suspended, sent to lock-up

SUKKUR: Five policemen including two ASIs and three cops were suspended by SSP Sanghar for taking money from Ehsaas cash beneficiaries.

SSP Sanghar Usman Ghani Siddiqui visited the Ehsaas Emergency cash Kifalat Centre, Sanjhoro, following complaints of extortion of money by police and the "agent mafia". During the visit, the SSP witnessed ASI Ismail Gopang, ASI Ghul Sheer Chandio, cops Nawab, Ghulam Mustafa, Gul Muhammed and Muhammed Sallih working along with the Omni Bank officials Waseem Mari, Ashiq Ali and Sunil. The policemen and the bank officials were enticing people to pay them gratification to expedite their cash transaction from the Ehsaas Emergency cash. All of these were sent to the lock-up, while the police officials were also suspended after registration of an FIR. SSP Siddiqui asked the Ehsaas beneficiaries not to pay any money to the agents or police for facilitating the cash withdrawal process.