close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

Terminal shifting opposed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

BARA: The Bara Transporters Union has opposed the shifting of the trucks and trailers terminal from Akhakhel area in Bara. Speaking at a press conference, Bara Transporters Union office-bearers including Yousaf Afridi, Jehanzeb Afridi, Shakir Afridi and others said they had inaugurated terminals after taking non-objective certificate three years ago.

Latest News

More From Pakistan