Terminal shifting opposed

BARA: The Bara Transporters Union has opposed the shifting of the trucks and trailers terminal from Akhakhel area in Bara. Speaking at a press conference, Bara Transporters Union office-bearers including Yousaf Afridi, Jehanzeb Afridi, Shakir Afridi and others said they had inaugurated terminals after taking non-objective certificate three years ago.
