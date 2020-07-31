SBBWU teacher defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR: A lecturer of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar Mussarrat Ejaz, has defended her PhD thesis in the subject of statistics at the Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.Her supervisor was Dr Zahid Asghar and co-supervisor was Dr Asma. The topic of research was “Ensemble of Penalized Logistic Models for High Dimensional Data”. Dr Mussarrat Ejaz said that after her PhD, she would like to serve the university and the cause of women’s education with more dedication.