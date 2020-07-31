Corona situation improving in Punjab: Dr Yasmin Rashid

SIALKOT: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that COVID-19 pandemic situation in the province is improving as the number of coronavirus positive cases is decreasing gradually. Talking to media after inaugurating a level-III free laboratory for coronavirus tests here on Thursday, she said the number of coronavirus patients had also decreased in Sialkot district. She said that 19 districts of the province were now free-of-coronavirus pandemic and so far about 92,000 cases had been reported in the province. She disclosed that the PC-1 of a mother and child hospital in Sialkot had been finalised while the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 4 billion.