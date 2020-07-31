Ex-minister remanded in police custody in murder case

MANSEHRA: A local court on Thursday handed over former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Ibrar Hussain alias Mohammad Iqbal to the police on a two-day physical remand.

“We arrested the accused from Abbottabad and produced him before the judicial magistrate who handed him over to the police on remand,” Mohammad Bashir, a deputy superintendent of police, told reporters outside the court premises. Ibrar Hussain had allegedly opened fire on a Jirga, leaving a local office-bear of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Zeeshan Arif, dead over a land dispute in Ghazikot area on Tuesday. The jirga was in progress to settle a land dispute when, according to an FIR lodged by the bereaved family, Ibrar got infuriated and allegedly opened fire on Zeeshan Arif. The police also arrested two gunners of the accused and produced them before the court of Judicial Magistrate Syed Wahaj Ali Shah. A police party had arrested Ibrar after two days.