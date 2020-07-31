PTI seeks asset details of Sindh CM’s advisers, special assistants

After releasing the asset details and disclosing dual nationalities of the special assistants and advisers to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has demanded of the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government to release the assets details of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s advisers and special assistants.

MPA Arsalan Taj asked why the advisers and special assistants to the chief minister had not disclosed their assets and wealth. “One of them was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the misdeclaration of assets,” he said.

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhary and Murad Saeed have also demanded the Sindh government “to follow in the federal government’s steps” and disclose assets and wealth of the chief minister’s advisers and special assistants.

The CM has four advisers with portfolios and fifteen special assistants, according to the information available on the Chief Minister House’s website.

The four advisers are Nisar Ahmed Khuhro (Works & Services, Universities & Boards), Barrister Murtaza Wahab (Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development), Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani (Prisons and Inter-provincial coordination), and Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Shirazi (Social Welfare). Khuhro is also the PPP’s Sindh president.

The fifteen special assistants are Syed Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Ashfaq Memon, Qasim Naveed, Nawab Wassan, Dr Khatoomal Jewan, Moula Bux Mubejo, Pir Noorullah, Riaz Hussain Shah, Veerji Kolhi, Nasima Ghulam Hussain, Bangul Khan Mahar, Dr Bandah Ali Leghari, Poonjho Bheel and Javed Nayab Laghari.