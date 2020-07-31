PTI govt to complete term

PTI Karachi president and Sindh Assembly member Khurram Sher Zaman said that even if “all the thieves and looters of the opposition came together”, nothing could affect the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI.

He said the PTI government would complete its term and return to power in the next general elections with a larger majority. “The job of the opposition is only to criticise unnecessarily. Every day, members of the divided opposition are seen appearing on TV and making statements. Sometimes, they hire Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to make statements against the government.”

Zaman said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders who had broken the record of corruption in their respective eras were bewildered by the fear of accountability. “On the one hand, the incompetent PPP leadership is trying to save Zardari and Bilawal, and on the other the PML-N leadership is busy defending the Sharif family. In the past, the PML-N and the PPP, which have been making a fuss over the dual citizenship of the prime minister’s advisers and special assistants, have turned out to be citizens of other countries.”

“Thanks to the successful strategy of the PTI government, we have managed to control the global epidemic like the coronavirus to some extent,” he said. During the global pandemic, the federal government helped the country’s poor through the Ehsaas programme and provided all possible assistance, he said. “The journey of development will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The highhanded tactics and obstacles of the opposition to the government efforts to take the country onto the path of development cannot take us away from the destination.”