COVID-19 kills 20 more, infects another 498 in Sindh

Twenty more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 498 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,209 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 10,842 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 498 people, or five per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 748,481 tests, which have resulted in 120,896 positive cases, which means that 16.2 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at 1.83 per cent.

He said that 8,454 patients are currently under treatment: 7,954 in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 488 at hospitals, while 399 patients are in critical condition, of whom 67 are on life support.

He added that 689 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 110,233, which shows a 91.2 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said that out of the 498 fresh cases of Sindh, 261 (or 52.41 per cent) have been reported in Karachi, including 51 new patients from District Korangi, 50 from District East, 31 from District Central, 24 each from Malir and West districts, and 18 from District South.

Sukkur has reported 38 new cases, Shikarpur 24, Kashmore 19, Khairpur 18, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad 14 each, Badin 10, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki nine each, Dadu and Jamshoro eight each, Larkana and Naushehroferoze seven each, Jacobabad and Thatta four each, and Sujawal two, he added.

The chief executive urged the people of Sindh to take all precautionary measures during the Eidul Azha festival to protect themselves from contracting the novel coronavirus infection.