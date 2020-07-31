close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
I
INP
July 31, 2020

Youth shooting TikTok video falls off building

Lahore

I
INP
July 31, 2020

LAHORE:A 20-year-old youth was badly injured after he fell down from the fourth floor of a building while shooting TikTok videos with his friends at Naseerabad early Thursday morning.

Malik Hamza, who hails from Gujranwala and worked in Lahore, completed his night shift and then met his friends to shoot TikTok videos, according to police. Qaiser Awan, one of his cousins, said that Hamza injured his neck, leg and ribs in the incident. The doctors declared his condition critical. Police have seized his mobile phone and started investigating the case.

On July 21, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had issued a final warning to TikTok. The app has been asked to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media platform.

