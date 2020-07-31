Tree planting begins at GCU New Campus

LAHORE:A mass tree plantation campaign started at New Campus of Government College University (GCU) Lahore in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Tiger Force and Deputy Commissioner Office, Sheikhupura on Thursday.

MPA Umar Aftab Dhillon along with GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings outside the University’s Boys’ Hostel. Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joya, Ferozewala Assistant Commissioner Zahid Khan and the members of GCU Horticulture Society and PM Tiger Force were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Umar Dhillon said research in agriculture and mass tree plantation was crucial for food security and countering the threats of climate change and pollution. He said that he was Ravian and it was a matter of great pride for him to plant a tree on the new campus of his own alma mater. Dr Asghar Zaidi said fighting the climate change was the collective responsibility of whole nation. He said he had a plan to develop this new campus as a research hub for agro biotechnology. He mentioned that the University’s two departments would be shifted to this campus in September this year to start the academic activities, while the first phase of this campus would be completed by September 2020. Prof Zaidi said there were some security concerns in this area and they needed the support of local administration to address these concerns for the safety of their faculty, students and staff members.