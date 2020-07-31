MoU signed for research

LAHORE:Institute of Public Health (IPH) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) will collaborate in educational and research activities and to accommodate each other’s faculty members as well as the students to benefit from the labs for research work besides starting joint educational and training programmes for capacity building of the teachers.

For the purpose, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday on the premises of LUMS. IPH Board of Management (BoM) Chairman and Former Punjab Governor Khalid Maqbool and LUMS Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sabih Anwer signed the documents, whereas, IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and LUMS Associate Professor Dr Shaper Mirza also signed the MoU as witnesses.

Khalid Maqbool was of the view, “Our medical institutions have produced a lot of highly-qualified and world-class clinicians and our main focus remained on clinical side but, unfortunately, public health sector and Disease Prevention Programme were not given sufficient importance.” He said a vibrant and strong disease prevention and control system is required to meet the challenges of public health sector to built a healthy society. He said IPH has realised its role and started collaborated efforts with the help and assistance of national as well as international organisations and educational institutions. The MoU between IPH and LUMS would further boost these activities, he added.

IPH Dean Professor Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that through the MoU both institutions will extend cooperation to each other in research and educational activities besides launching of new programmes in various fields of public health. She said that exchange of faculty members and students’ delegations would also take place to get benefit from lab and other facilities for research purposes.

LUMS Acting VC Prof Dr Sabih Anwer said that the university is ready to offer full cooperation in research and educational activities and to initiate new academic, capacity building programmes in collaboration with IPH for strengthening the public health sector. He said that inter-professional training, research on diseases and establishing database of different diseases would help control epidemics and strengthen the prevention of diseases control in Punjab.