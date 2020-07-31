Eid brings blacksmiths quick bucks

Islamabad:Blacksmiths are making quick bucks ahead of Eidul Azha, which will be marked on Saturday and Sunday.

They're both selling new tools of butchery and sharpening old ones in markets and by the roadside. Large wooden blocks or pieces used as meat cutting boards are also available with them. However, some without proper outlets do the job at lower rates by doing the rounds of the city on bicycles fitted with loud speakers. The tools of butchery are mostly sold in Islamabad's Aabpara, G-9 Markaz and Aabpara. Unlike Islamabad, Rawalpindi has a proper blacksmith area i.e. Purana Qila near Raja Bazaar, where professionals shape iron and steel into household and commercial goods in high-temperature settings all through the year.

They've booked orders this Eid like previous ones and are working day and night to deliver them on time. These tools are also selling in small and big markets and along the roads across the garrison city. Kamran Khan, a blacksmith in Aabpara Market, confirmed high sales of knives, choppers, small axes, hooks, skewers and grills ahead of Eid, saying both professional butchers and the amateurs planning to slaughter animals at home made up his clientele. For him, Eidul Azha days are the busiest days throughout the year as people approach him for getting knives, choppers, grills etc on order or sharpening knives and choppers.