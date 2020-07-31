Cops rewarded

LAHORE:A ceremony was organised at the office of the capital city police officer (CCPO) to distribute certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the hard-working personnel for their good performance. SHO Nishtar Asad Abbas, SHO Nawab Town Taimur Abbas, SHO Ghalib Market Asif Ata, SHO Shahdara Maqsood Gujjar, SHO Shadbagh, Incharge Investigation Shahdara Shabbir Awan were rewarded for best performance. Sub-Inspector Rashid Ali, SI Hamza and a total of more than 2,000 officers and personnel were awarded prizes. As many as 186 personnel of Security Division, 471 personnel of Operations Wing, 495 of Investigation Wing, 271 hard-working officers and personnel of the Anti-Right Operation Wing and 606 from other wings were awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes by the CCPO.