SKMCH hide collection campaign

LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) is all prepared for its nationwide hide collection campaign. The hospital will collect hides in all major cities, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Multan. SOPs to avoid contacting COVID-19 will be followed on all camps and to make it sure hand sanitizers, gloves and masks will be available for volunteers. A large number of volunteers and the hospital staff will participate actively in this campaign. The hospital management has also established a call centre in the hospital to entertain telephone calls from hide donors. For any information regarding Shaukat Khanum Hide Collection Camp, donors can call 080011555. It may be recalled that the money collected from this campaign is spent on the treatment of poor cancer patients. Around 75% of the patients are being treated free-of-cost in this hospital. Donors are requested to drop the hides at the nearest hospital camp situated in their respective area. The management expressed hope that people would donate animal hides to SKMCH&RC in a large number so that the mission to treat poor patients could go on.