Probe body constituted

LAHORE:The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has constituted a two-member committee to investigate the halt of awareness campaign against coronavirus in Lahore.
In a notification with regard to state of affairs relating to the district health officer (preventive services), Lahore, P&SHD stated that it has been reported that a number of motorbikes are parked at Mian Mir Hospital and awareness campaign regarding COVID-19 has been halted by the district health officer (preventive services), Lahore. Therefore, the competent authority constituted a two-member probe committee comprising Gujranwala Division director health services and P&SHD deputy secretary, budget and accounts. The committee has been directed to investigate the matter and submit its report in two days.
