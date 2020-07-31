Eid sanitation

LAHORE:To ensure proper cleanliness on Eidul Aza amid coronavirus lockdown in the provincial capital, Albayrak Waste Management has kicked off its special Eid operations. Following all the Covid-19 SOPs, Albayrak sanitary staff is carrying out manual sweeping in and around Jamia mosques, graveyards, Eidgahs, cattle markets and other public places. Besides 300 routine vehicles of Albayrak, 34 additional vehicles have already been deployed in the field to ensure zero backlog of waste.